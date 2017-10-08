Probe
Ticketing Offers And Giveaways For Star Wars: The last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on October 8, 2017 at 07:07 PM CST
From StarWars.com:
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI TICKET OFFERS AND GIVEAWAYS

GET FIRST DETAILS ON A GALAXY OF TICKET OFFERS, SPECIAL EVENTS, AND MORE!


Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, continuing the epic story of Rey, Kylo Ren, and the struggle between the Resistance and the First Order. Tickets go on sale tomorrow alongside the debut of the official trailer, and StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways in celebration of the highly-anticipated film’s release:

Opening Night Events

Star Wars fans will have multiple ways to celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On Thursday, December 14, ahead of its official opening on December 15, fans can be among the first to see the film by attending one of three events: An Opening Night Fan Event. A Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Double Feature. Or, a Star Wars Marathon featuring all eight movies in one epic journey. These premium events will include exclusive content, Star Wars collectible cards, and a special concession offer. Plus, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 6 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times.

Star Wars Sundays with IMAX at AMC
Every Sunday, from December 17 – January 7, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive an exclusive print from artist Dan Mumford, while supplies last. A new poster will be revealed each week.

Star Wars Saturdays with IMAX at Regal
Each Saturday, from December 16 – December 30, the first 500 guests who experience Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring unique art, while supplies last. New art will be revealed weekly.

Cinemark
For a limited time, Connections loyalty members can purchase a Star Wars: The Last Jedi RealD 3D ticket to unlock a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses.

Alamo Drafthouse
As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, you can add exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi collectibles to your Alamo Drafthouse ticket purchase, including a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death, and three incredible Mondo-designed glasses. Available for a limited time only.

Fandango
On Fandango, each fan who buys Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets will receive a complimentary Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster from Fandango FanShop, while supplies last. Fans can also order Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fandango gift cards and Star Wars gear and collectibles at FandangoFanShop.com.

Atom Tickets
Moviegoers who purchase Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie tickets via the Atom Tickets app or at atomtickets.com will be able to buy official Star Wars merchandise in a single, seamless transaction and could have it shipped to their homes in time for the film’s opening weekend.

Disneyland Resort
Join your fellow Star Wars fans at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the place where Star Wars lives, to watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a giant screen outside AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theatres in the Downtown Disney District. The fun begins at 5:00pm with a live DJ, games and giveaways, counting down to the trailer release.
