You'd think they would have saved this announcement for the last day of the upcoming show, but here it is. The announcement that there will be another Star Wars Celebration in 2019, skipping 2018.
I'm sure they will announce the date and location at the show.
From Starwarscelebration.com
:
While we might be in the thick of getting ready for Star Wars Celebration Orlando, it’s never too early to start thinking about when the next Celebration will be.
Celebration is the official, definitive Star Wars event, with entertainment, interactive experiences and exclusives that can only be found at this Lucasfilm production. They are the ultimate community fan gathering as well, and friends will want to start planning to be together again to commemorate everyone’s favorite saga. The next official Celebration is slated for a location and date soon-to-be announced, in 2019.