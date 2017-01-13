Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)













The Mystery Of The Hammerhead Corvette Crew
Posted by Dustin on January 13, 2017 at 09:58 AM CST
Anthony Breznican from Entertainment Weekly raises the question of What happened to those Rebel Soldiers who gallantly drove their Hammerhead Corvette starship into the crippled Star Destroyer in Rogue One.

Rogue One executive producer and Industrial Light and Magic visual effects supervisor John Knoll tells EW: “There was some talk about, ‘Hey, is this a suicide mission? Are all these guys going down with the Star Destroyers?’ I started pushing for this idea that maybe in one of the shots we could have all these lifeboats, the escape pods, shoot out of it.”

Picture this: As the mid-sized Rebel starship smashes the two Imperial goliaths together, driving them toward the planet below, a plume of small objects erupt from its undercarriage.



“We did an animation of that, but Gareth [Edwards, the director] thought it was a little distracting, so we turned that off,” Knoll says.

But the VFX team kept fighting for the lives of those Rebels, using some of the cutaway shots to justify an unseen escape.

“The last shot you see of the Star Destroyers crashing down through the gate — it’s a very subtle thing, and it would probably be hard to tell this – but the lifeboats are all gone on the Hammerhead,” Knoll tells EW. “It’s my story that the Hammerhead crew got into the life boats and made it out.”


Get the full article here!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
RED DRAGON 1/14/2017 Event CANCELLED
Free Association Thread.
Index + rules + Q&A
Blade Runner 2049 [Coming October 2017]
The UK Politics discussion
Event: Bisons hot stove luncheon: Jan 14
Clarence Winter Fest
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Tamashii Nations Photo Archive: Meisho Movie Realization Teppo Ashigaru Sandtrooper (Special Version)
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Captain Cassian Andor VS Imperial Stormtrooper
Hasbro:Galactic Heroes Rey& Kylo Ren And Chewbacca & First Order TIE Pilot Found
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series 29 C-3PO (Resistance Base) Variation Update
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Imperial Death Trooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure
Funko: Win The Walmart Exclusive Classic Kenner Cantina POP! Three Pack!
Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Light Side Merchandise
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive