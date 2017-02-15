MSW
have new information from their sources about what is possibly the main command ship of The First Order, plus a rendering of what Finn's First Order uniform might look like.
In Star Wars: The Last Jedi there is going to be a First Order Super Star Destroyer. However, it isn’t like the ones we saw during the Empire’s era. The First Order Super Star Destroyer is huge, yes, but is just a triangle-shaped wedge. The classic Super Star Destroyer was a wedge with a city built on it in no uncertain terms. This is just a gigantic huge wedge, solid, and dark. I speculate this is the main command ship of the First Order in The Last Jedi. It appears Finn will end up on this ship as part of his mission.Click here
In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Finn has a pretty big adventure. As we discussed a few weeks back on the podcast, Finn wears a First Order officer’s uniform in the movie. We think the Tom Hardy sequence (a bit where Hardy plays a stormtrooper) might play out slightly different than we once thought. The gist is that a stormtrooper that used to know Finn slaps his ass; knowing him back when he was FN-2187, the trooper clearly doesn’t know what actually happened on Starkiller Base. We were told Finn was undercover in the sequence and we figured the trooper thought Finn was undercover too, hence their unusual interaction.
