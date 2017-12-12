Probe
The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi Review Round Up
Posted by Dustin on December 12, 2017 at 08:31 PM CST
It seems everyone wants to talk about The Last Jedi and today was the first day they could. The media embargo on reviews ended today and a flood of them are now online. Here's a good list of Last Jedi reviews from other media outlets, enjoy!

First our own staff reviews!

Ryan Donoho - (Host of TheForceCast)
Philip Wise - (Owner)


Now onto other media outlets!

Variety - Film Review: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Entertainment Weekly - Star Wars: The Last Jedi is (mostly) a triumph: EW review

io9 - The Last Jedi Takes Star Wars to a Fantastic New Level

Vulture - Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Shockingly Good

WIRED - Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is a Near-Perfect Reinvention of the Franchise

New York Times - ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Embraces the Magic and Mystery

Deadline - ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Review: About As Much Fun As You Could Have At The Movies

The New Yorker - “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Reviewed

CNN - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' falls short of sky-high hopes

The Wall Street Journal - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Review: Action and Angst of Galactic Proportions

MakingStarWars.net - Jason Ward’s Spoiler Free Star Wars: The Last Jedi First Viewing Review!

StarWarsNewsNet.com - Review - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - A Generationally Unifying Masterpiece

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

