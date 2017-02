When the title "The Last Jedi" was officially announced many began to speculate if "Jedi" meant one, or was plural as in several. Well yesterday several international posters were posted for the film and the language translates to plural, see below.So fans who were sweating having to watch their childhood hero Luke Skywalker go down can now rest easy. However it now raises the question - How many Jedi are there? Let the new fan speculation begin!