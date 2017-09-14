J.J. Abrams returns to Star Wars, as Lucasfilm announced that he will co-write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX.
We discuss how we feel about the decision--what are the negatives and what are the positives? We go through the fan reaction and what we expect from Abrams and his return to Star Wars.
Plus, we hear from Rian Johnson, discuss the Rebels distribution issues, talk about Episode IX being moved to December, and so much more!