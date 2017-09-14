Upcoming Birthdays
The Forcecast: September 15th-J.J. Returns
Posted by Ryan on September 14, 2017 at 10:00 PM CST
J.J. Abrams returns to Star Wars, as Lucasfilm announced that he will co-write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX.

We discuss how we feel about the decision--what are the negatives and what are the positives? We go through the fan reaction and what we expect from Abrams and his return to Star Wars.

Plus, we hear from Rian Johnson, discuss the Rebels distribution issues, talk about Episode IX being moved to December, and so much more!


Check Out Our Merch Shop!


Listen Now!



Download or Subscribe!



More Resources:

Contact Us!

Help Spread The Word!



