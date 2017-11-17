The ForceCast is BACK!!
This week Ryan and Daniel have an exclusive interview with Paul Blackthorne who plays Gideon Hask in Battlefront II.
Then the guys hear from you as they play voicemails which cover a wide array of topics. Ryan and Daniel discuss the feud between The LA Times and Disney, and have a broader discussion about movie reviews.
They conclude their discussion segment with details on the new Star Tours and the new Dolby poster for The Last Jedi.
Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast
and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.Check Out Our Merch Shop! Listen Now!Download or Subscribe! More Resources:Contact Us!