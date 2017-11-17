Probe
The ForceCast
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
Posted by Ryan on November 17, 2017 at 04:08 PM CST
The ForceCast is BACK!!

This week Ryan and Daniel have an exclusive interview with Paul Blackthorne who plays Gideon Hask in Battlefront II.

Then the guys hear from you as they play voicemails which cover a wide array of topics. Ryan and Daniel discuss the feud between The LA Times and Disney, and have a broader discussion about movie reviews. 

They conclude their discussion segment with details on the new Star Tours and the new Dolby poster for The Last Jedi.

TRANSLATE