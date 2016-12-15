The First Viewing Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

(chances are good I'll have to edit this the next time I am online, so please excuse typos and wacky auto corrects that got by me)



SPOILER FREE



Following what I said in the write up about the Rogue One press junket held at the beginning of the month, the entire film felt like Star Wars. It isn’t a cookie cutter story dressed up as Star Wars, nor is it crucial to your enjoyment of the episodic story. Rogue One is a take it or leave it story that amplifies the struggles described in the opening crawl of the original Star Wars film. You know what has to happen in the film, but there is no way to predict how the dots are connected, and that’s what makes it feel like a Star Wars story.



In some ways it panders too much to the core Star Wars audience by offering little nods that don’t push the narrative forward, but they are easy to look past because so much attention is given to making things right. Darth Vader’s costume is straight out of the 1977 movie. Yavin looks like Yavin. X-Wings look like X-Wings. The Star Destroyers look like the models we saw in the first film! (you simply can’t tell they are CGI).



The new characters aren’t in any way rehashes of characters from the other movies. Cassian is in no way a Dash Rendar instead of Han Solo character. He’s his own unique character who has his own cross to bear. Jyn has a nice level amount of character growth. K-2SO will make you consider a cover up over your BB-8 Forever tattoo. The main characters are all quite interesting and the secondary characters leave you wanting to know more about them. In fact, I hope the BluRay release features an extended cut that gives the supporting cast some more of the spotlight in the same way the extended editions of The Lord Of The Rings films.



Anyone that appreciates George Lucas’ Star Wars will love this film. Gareth Edwards really understands the universe the story is set in and created something that was a lot of fun to watch full of characters, environments, and situations that emulate Star Wars without blatantly ripping it off. Here’s hoping Disney takes something from it and mandates that all future releases respect what has come before in the ways that Rogue One has.







FULL OF SPOILERS





.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.





I mentioned the pandering in the paragraphs above, and I’d argue that was the only thing I didn’t really like about Rogue One. Walrusman and Dr. Evazan was a fun cameo, and didn’t really draw much attention to itself, but the same can’t be said for the See-Threepio and Artoo Detoo cameo on Yavin, which doesn’t do anything to push the story forward. Its excusable, and over multiple viewings I’m sure I won’t notice it.



Beyond that, I liked everything else about the film.



It opens without a Star Wars title card or iconic crawl, but that doesn’t take away from it in any way. The score feels like it belongs and the pacing is dead on. The first planet we see is so Star Wars its insane. It even has blue milk! The set decorations in the Erso house are all they could be. The costumes all work as well.



The Death Troopers are pretty cool looking, but don’t strain yourself trying to understand them. Their dialogue doesn’t come across over the effects put on them. Krennic is a perfect villain. There isn’t an ounce of humanity in him. He’s smart and focused… He just doesn’t seem to have luck on his side and he gets what is coming to him. He had a good death.



Galen Erso answers the question of how the Rebels could have thought it was possible to blow up the Death Star. His motivations are clear throughout the story his sacrifices will touch you when all is revealed. He had a good death.



Saw Gerrera is very cool. He’s broken down, a bit paranoid, and in a lot of ways, the opposite of Darth Vader. By that I mean, despite all the robot bits, he’s not the man we saw in The Clone Wars. That guy seemed to have died at some point and what was left of him doesn’t have the fight in him anymore. In some ways he’s like Kurtz form Apocalypse Now, just without all the crazy. He had a good death.



Jyn Erso doesn’t like the fact that she’s a loner, but the galaxy didn’t seem to care. She watcher her mother get murdered before her eyes, and her father dragged away to be a reluctant part of something terrible. She was abandoned as a teen by Saw Gerrera, even if his reasons are far more compassionate than she thinks they are. As she learns to trust those around her, she becomes a great Star Wars character. She had a good death.



Cassian Andor is possibly my favorite of the new characters in the film. He makes the choices he has to even when he doesn’t want to. At his core he is a hurt child bitter with the Empire for the things he lost, but his quality comes through when he is faced with duties that don’t fit the greater good of the galaxy. He had a good death.



Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus add a lot to the conversation about the ways of the Force. Hats off to the film’s creators for including the line about the Guardians of the Whills. Its a throw away line for the casual viewers, but to a Star Wars fan, hearing mention of the Whills in a Star Wars movie is enough to go see it a few more times in its own right. So much more to ponder about these characters and what their lives on Jedha was like before the Empire. They both have good deaths.



In case you haven’t figured it out by now, every significant character in they film that you don’t see in A New Hope isn’t going to see the film’s credits. Big points to Lucasfilm for letting this film have this level of finality. With characters this cool, they easily could have kept them alive and brought them back in Rogue Two: Electric Boogaloo.



The big three:



GRAND MOFF TARKIN!!!!!! Seriously! Wow.



OK, yes, Tarkin is clearly a CGI character, but who cares? He’s great in the film and has much more screen time than you’d ever have guessed. When he robs Krennic of the Death Star, you just want more!



DARTH VADER!!!!!



We meet him at McQuarrie-esque castle atop the cliffs of lava land. We see him without the suit (and robotic limbs) in his bacta tank protected by two Royal Guards, but we don’t see too much. Just enough. When we finally see him suited up it is right out of A New Hope and it is awesome. Red eyes, tunic over chest armor. Everything! When he joins the fight in the third act he is every bit the terrifying force of nature you’d expect him to be taking down rebels by lightsaber blade and by his command of the Force. Pure eye candy.





PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA!!!



The young senator looks great for CGI, but her inclusion at the end of the third act wasn’t really necessary. Her being at the battle didn’t make a lot of sense, and it could have been handled a little bit different than it was.



All said, I’m still very excited about what I saw, and I’m totally looking forward to seeing it again. This was a very good Star Wars movie!

