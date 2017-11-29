Unfortunately this car is just a custom, and will not be available to purchase.
It’s one of seven custom show cars Nissan has produced with the team at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It's helping build off of 2016’s Nissan/Rogue One: A Star Wars Story partnership. While that crossover's limited-edition Nissan Rogue came with an exclusive Death Trooper helmet, this time around, Nissan and ILM wanted to take it a step beyond and build seven custom cars that echo characters in the film.
The Maxima is an homage to the villainous Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie in the film. And creating it took hundreds of hours of handwork by Burbank's Vehicle Effects shop, best known for its work on the Fast and the Furious series. Phasma’s Maxima is covered in high-gloss silver armor and the front fascia is shaped to form the character’s mask. Both the fascia and hood are handcrafted from aluminum and a custom red accent line runs the length of the car, all the better to match Phasma’s cape and armor.
Read the full story here at The Hollywood Reporter
