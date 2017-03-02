StarWars.com have announced ten new Star Wars actors and creators that will be attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando April 13th-16th at the Orange County Convention Center. The list is as follows:
Ray Park- Darth Maul
Pete Mayhew - Chewbacca
Daniel Logan - Boba Fett
Taylor Gray - Ezra Bridger
Brian Herring - BB-8
Angus MacInnes - Gold Leader
Clive Revill - Original Emperor
Tim Rose - Admiral Ackbar
Paul Blake - Greedo
Jimmy Vee- R2-D2
These names are in addition to the guests who have already been announced such as -
Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso
Ian Mcdiarmid - Emperor Palpatine
Deep Roy - Droopy McCool
Jeremy Bulloch - Boba Fett
Brian Herring - Puppeteer (TFA)
David Barclay - Puppeteer (ESB, ROTJ)