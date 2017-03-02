Ten More Star Wars Actors And Creators Headed For Celebration Orlando

Posted by Dustin on at 11:30 AM CST

StarWars.com have announced ten new Star Wars actors and creators that will be attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando April 13th-16th at the Orange County Convention Center. The list is as follows:



Ray Park- Darth Maul

Pete Mayhew - Chewbacca

Daniel Logan - Boba Fett

Taylor Gray - Ezra Bridger

Brian Herring - BB-8

Angus MacInnes - Gold Leader

Clive Revill - Original Emperor

Tim Rose - Admiral Ackbar

Paul Blake - Greedo

Jimmy Vee- R2-D2



These names are in addition to the guests who have already been announced such as -



Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso

Ian Mcdiarmid - Emperor Palpatine

Deep Roy - Droopy McCool

Jeremy Bulloch - Boba Fett

Brian Herring - Puppeteer (TFA)

David Barclay - Puppeteer (ESB, ROTJ)

