Ten More Star Wars Actors And Creators Headed For Celebration Orlando
Posted by Dustin on March 2, 2017 at 11:30 AM CST
StarWars.com have announced ten new Star Wars actors and creators that will be attending Star Wars Celebration Orlando April 13th-16th at the Orange County Convention Center. The list is as follows:

Ray Park- Darth Maul
Pete Mayhew - Chewbacca
Daniel Logan - Boba Fett
Taylor Gray - Ezra Bridger
Brian Herring - BB-8
Angus MacInnes - Gold Leader
Clive Revill - Original Emperor
Tim Rose - Admiral Ackbar
Paul Blake - Greedo
Jimmy Vee- R2-D2

These names are in addition to the guests who have already been announced such as -

Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso
Ian Mcdiarmid - Emperor Palpatine
Deep Roy - Droopy McCool
Jeremy Bulloch - Boba Fett
Brian Herring - Puppeteer (TFA)
David Barclay - Puppeteer (ESB, ROTJ)

