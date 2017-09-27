Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
9/27 - Garrick Hagon
9/27 - Denis Lawson
9/28 - Kiran Shah
9/28 - Kiran Shah

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

TFN Review: BB-8 On The Run By Drew Daywalt And Matt Myers From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
Posted by Adam on September 27, 2017 at 11:52 PM CST
If you've ever wondered what happened to BB-8 between the time Poe Dameron sent him on his mission to get the map to Luke Skywalker to the Resistance and Rey rescuing him from Teedo, then wonder no more! BB-8 on the Run tells the story of the plucky little astromech's adventures as he stays true to his word while also following another of Poe's words of wisdom by doing his best to help out others.

Written by Drew Daywalt with illustrations by Matt Myers that were rendered in acrylic and oil paint with special effects added in Adobe Photoshop, the book opens with BB-8 escaping the clutches of the First Order as they ransack Tuanul village and follows his path up until he is rescued by the scavenger Rey. And the rest, as they say, is history, otherwise known as The Force Awakens.

Along the way, BB-8 befriends a loading droid with the designation F3-ZK, a flock of steelpackers, a scavenger family and a happabore, all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a very persistent Teedo.

BB-8 on the Run is filled with some wonderful illustrations and helps to fill in some of the gaps while perfectly demonstrating how a little droid can do such a big job in getting the secret map to Luke Skywalker into the hands of the Resistance!

But don't take my word for it, here are the thoughts of a 9, 7 & 5 year-old:

M, 9 year's old:
BB-8 on the Run is a very touching and sad story at the same time, it involves sacrifice and kindness, because he is trying to get somewhere safe, but there is always someone who needs his help, so he helps them and eventually he doesn't get to do what he originally wants to do, but he's helped all these people. And then I like how they have shown how BB-8 goes from Poe and the village to Rey, done in a kids' version.

B, 7 year's old:
It was funny when they tricked Teedo, but it was sad that BB-8 missed the ship. I also liked how Rey came into the story, but I didn't like how there weren't any words on those pages.

N, 5 year's old:
I liked Fez, and also when the Happabore licked BB-8.

BB-8 On The Run By Drew Daywalt And Matt Myers from Disney-Lucasfilm Press is available now online and from all good bookstores, priced $17.99 in the U.S. and $18.99 in Canada.

A big thanks to MaryAnn Zissimos at Disney-Lucasfilm Press, and for all of your monthly roundup of Star Wars publishing news, commentary, and discussion on the latest releases in the realm of novels, comics, and magazines, don't forget to listen to Jedi Journals.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: September 22nd-20 Years Of TFN
The Forcecast: September 15th-J.J. Returns
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview

New ILM Video Takes Fans Behind The Magic Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Ron Howard Shares Image Of Ancient Text Stone Carving From Untitled Han Solo Film
Mark Hamill Talks To StarWars.com About The Role That Made Him An Icon

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
how did Vader escape?
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread
[Maya Qwan in...] The Killers of Kashyyyk (short story/OCs) CHAPTER 3: 28/9/17
PT Trivia sign up (yet again a new format edition)

Star Wars Rebels - Final Season Key Art
The Forcecast: September 22nd-20 Years Of TFN
Lightsabers : Science And Star Wars
TFN Review: BB-8 On The Run By Drew Daywalt And Matt Myers From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
A Star Wars Comic #9: The Dark Lords
Luke And Leia In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Storms Of Crait
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017

This Is Star Wars Battlefront 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
A Star Wars Comic #9: The Dark Lords
501st Walking Wounded Challenge Coins Now Available
The Forcecast: September 22nd-20 Years Of TFN
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: Forces Of Destiny Jyn Erso Adventure Figure
BBTS Sponsor News: Star Wars Black, DC MAFEX, Transformers, DBZ, Boruto, TMNT, Predator & More!
Hasbro Photo Archive: Forces Of Destiny Rey Of Jakku Adventure Figure
Hasbro: Wave 2 Of The Black Series 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Figure Like Returns

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE