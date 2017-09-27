If you've ever wondered what happened to BB-8 between the time Poe Dameron sent him on his mission to get the map to Luke Skywalker to the Resistance and Rey rescuing him from Teedo, then wonder no more! BB-8 on the Run tells the story of the plucky little astromech's adventures as he stays true to his word while also following another of Poe's words of wisdom by doing his best to help out others.
Written by Drew Daywalt with illustrations by Matt Myers that were rendered in acrylic and oil paint with special effects added in Adobe Photoshop, the book opens with BB-8 escaping the clutches of the First Order as they ransack Tuanul village and follows his path up until he is rescued by the scavenger Rey. And the rest, as they say, is history, otherwise known as The Force Awakens
.
Along the way, BB-8 befriends a loading droid with the designation F3-ZK, a flock of steelpackers, a scavenger family and a happabore, all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a very persistent Teedo.BB-8 on the Run
is filled with some wonderful illustrations and helps to fill in some of the gaps while perfectly demonstrating how a little droid can do such a big job in getting the secret map to Luke Skywalker into the hands of the Resistance!
But don't take my word for it, here are the thoughts of a 9, 7 & 5 year-old:
M, 9 year's old:BB-8 on the Run
is a very touching and sad story at the same time, it involves sacrifice and kindness, because he is trying to get somewhere safe, but there is always someone who needs his help, so he helps them and eventually he doesn't get to do what he originally wants to do, but he's helped all these people. And then I like how they have shown how BB-8 goes from Poe and the village to Rey, done in a kids' version.
B, 7 year's old:
It was funny when they tricked Teedo, but it was sad that BB-8 missed the ship. I also liked how Rey came into the story, but I didn't like how there weren't any words on those pages.
N, 5 year's old:
I liked Fez, and also when the Happabore licked BB-8.BB-8 On The Run
By Drew Daywalt And Matt Myers from Disney-Lucasfilm Press is available now online and from all good bookstores, priced $17.99 in the U.S. and $18.99 in Canada.
A big thanks to MaryAnn Zissimos at Disney-Lucasfilm Press, and for all of your monthly roundup of Star Wars
publishing news, commentary, and discussion on the latest releases in the realm of novels, comics, and magazines, don't forget to listen to Jedi Journals
.