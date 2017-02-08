Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/14 - Toby Philpott
2/14 - Simon Pegg
2/16 - Doug Chiang













Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue
Posted by Dustin on February 8, 2017 at 01:05 PM CST
As if annual Star Wars films were'nt enough these days, along comes Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer to add their humorous take to the franchise.

From Variety:
A spoof of the Star Wars franchise is in development with Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose credits include the Scary Movie franchise, “Epic Movie” and “Vampires Suck.”

The duo will write and direct the project, titled “Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.” Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson (“District 9”) is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner (“True Memoirs of an International Assassin”).

The film is currently in pre-production targeting a fall shoot. “Star Worlds” is being fully financed by Covert Media who will launch worldwide sales on the film at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The U.S. Politics thread
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - The PT Social Thread
Thrawn - New canon Star Wars book by Timothy Zahn (Spring 2017)
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Star Wars Quote Game: Pizza Edition!
How should darksiders be handled post ST?
Star Wars Agree or Disagree Game
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Marvel News: The Screaming Citadel
Funko: Walmart Posts Product Pages For New Star Wars Pop! Exclusive Sets
BBTS Sponsor News: Iron Man, Street Fighter, Batman, Final Fantasy, Friday the 13th, Star Wars, Godzilla & More!
LEGO Star Wars Magazine - Issue 20 Out Now
Attakus: Star Wars : The 2017- 2018 Novelties Announced
Force Friday 2017 Rumored To Be September 1st
Bandai Hobby: Bluefin To Showcase New Star Wars Models At Toy Fair 2017
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive