As if annual Star Wars films were'nt enough these days, along comes Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer to add their humorous take to the franchise.
From Variety
:
A spoof of the Star Wars franchise is in development with Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose credits include the Scary Movie franchise, “Epic Movie” and “Vampires Suck.”
The duo will write and direct the project, titled “Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.” Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson (“District 9”) is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner (“True Memoirs of an International Assassin”).
The film is currently in pre-production targeting a fall shoot. “Star Worlds” is being fully financed by Covert Media who will launch worldwide sales on the film at the Berlin Film Festival.