2017 Holiday Collection
In celebration of the latest installment of the Star Wars saga, Disney searched far and wide to find the perfect alliance with a like-minded brand that stood for purpose and passion. Enter STATE Bags. Together, the pair created a collection of Star Wars inspired backpacks and accessories
that epitomizes the movie’s deep-rooted friendships and the fight for good, ideals also shared by the brand.
From bags that tell tales of newfound friendships (like the one between Princess Leia and the Ewoks) to items inspired by Star Wars perfect pair: R2-D2 and C-3PO, the STATE Bags x Star Wars collaboration will have you and your friends ready to explore any and all galaxies — even those far, far away. Styles like Cass Princess Leia and Nevins Hans Solo are equipped with main compartments accommodating everyday gear and books along with your laptop. The collection also includes smaller styles including cross over bags, pouches, and mini backpacks for little ones.
Launch Date: November 28, 2017
Price Point: $25 - $345
Available online at www.StateBags.com
and through retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.