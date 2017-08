Star Wars Wins Three Saturn Awards

Posted by Adam on at 11:57 PM CST

At last night's Saturn Awards Star Wars won three categories with Gareth Edwards taking home Best Director and John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, & Neil Corbould winning the Best Film Visual/Special Effects award, both for Rogue One, while Dave Filoni and the Star Wars Rebels crew won Best Animated TV Series! Congratulations from the everyone at TheForce.Net to all the winners!