Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Toddler Porg Halloween Costume Giveaway Winners!
Posted by Dustin on October 24, 2017 at 08:45 PM CST
Here are the winners of the toddler Porg Halloween costumes courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com!

1-DJ Russ Harris
2-Brett Paddock
3-Patrick Fineran

Please contact us with your shipping info via twitter DM or email me here at TFN.

Halloween is just about a week away and some parents are scrambling to get costumes ready for their kids. If you are one of these parents I want to give you the opportunity to win this adorable toddler Porg costume from HalloweenCostumes.com!

All you have to do is tweet the hashtag #GIMMEETHEPORGCOSTUME to @theforcenet on twitter and we will be randomly selecting three winners in the next day or so.

PLEASE DO NOT ENTER UNLESS YOU HAVE TODDLERS TO FIT THIS COSUTME. WE EXPECT ADORABLE PICTURES OF THE WINNERS!

This is open to US & Canada only.


Back in 1983, Return of the Jedi introduced us to something life-changing—the Ewoks. Those little teddy bear critters were more adorable than anything we had ever seen. Why, they hobbled around with their pudgy little bodies and they were even covered in a coat of cuddly fur. Can you imagine hugging one? That would be like heaven! We thought that no other Star Wars alien could ever make us feel like that ever again… but we were wrong. Now, with 2017’s The Last Jedi come the Porgs and all we have to say is “Ewoks who?”

Porgs are the latest in heart-melting creatures from the Star Wars universe and they are so darn cute that we just can’t even stand it. Don’t you just want to have one of your own?

Unfortunately, Porgs live far away, on the planet of Ahch-To and our current level of technology prevents any of us mere humans from traveling there to get one. The good news is that this toddler Porg costume is here, so you can transform your child into the cuddly creature from The Last Jedi.

The officially licensed costume comes with a bodysuit with a hood that recreates the look of the lovable little Porgs. The hood has large eyes and a bewildered facial expression designed into the top. Soft faux fur covers the back and sleeves, making your child extra huggable! Once your little one is all suited up in this cute outfit, you’ll want nothing more than to head out on intergalactic adventures with him!

Star Wars The Last Jedi Porg Toddler Costume
100% polyester fabric & faux fur; 100% polyurethane foam
Hooded tunic has hook & loop fastener at back of neck
Appliqued character face on top of hood
Pants have elastic waistband
Foam shoe covers attached to pants cuffs
Officially licensed

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna

Go Behind The Scenes Of The Last Jedi In This USA TODAY Exclusive Video!
Mark Hamill Throws Fire On Speculation About Luke In The Last Jedi
Laura Dern Dishes On Secret Star Wars Role And Working With Carrie Fisher

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
**Knights of Darkness ** - Home of the Sith, Dark Side & Knights of Ren v4.0
Guardians of Light: The EUC Jedi ~ ~ Close Your Eyes... Feel It... the Light. ~ ~
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Dora The Explorer film by Michael Bay

​Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek At "The Occupation" & "Flight of the Defender"
Rebels Recon: Inside "In the Name of the Rebellion"
Filoni Hints At Bigger Villain Lurking In The Shadows
A Star Wars Comic #10: Echoes
Marvel Comics For January 2018
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer Looks Like A Movie I'd Pay To Watch
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
EA Pumps The Brakes On Visceral Star Wars Project
A Star Wars Comic #10: Echoes
Lucasfilm And Billie Lourd Honor Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Toddler Porg Halloween Costume Giveaway!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: Pick A Promo Update
LEGO: New Star Wars Titles From Ameet
LEGO: What To Expect In '18
LEGO: UCS Falcon Restock News

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE