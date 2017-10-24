Here are the winners of the toddler Porg Halloween costumes courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com
1-DJ Russ Harris
2-Brett Paddock
3-Patrick Fineran
Please contact us with your shipping info via twitter DM or email me here at TFN.
Halloween is just about a week away and some parents are scrambling to get costumes ready for their kids. If you are one of these parents I want to give you the opportunity to win this adorable toddler Porg costume from HalloweenCostumes.com
All you have to do is tweet the hashtag #GIMMEETHEPORGCOSTUME to @theforcenet on twitter and we will be randomly selecting three winners in the next day or so.
PLEASE DO NOT ENTER UNLESS YOU HAVE TODDLERS TO FIT THIS COSUTME. WE EXPECT ADORABLE PICTURES OF THE WINNERS!
This is open to US & Canada only.
Back in 1983, Return of the Jedi introduced us to something life-changing—the Ewoks. Those little teddy bear critters were more adorable than anything we had ever seen. Why, they hobbled around with their pudgy little bodies and they were even covered in a coat of cuddly fur. Can you imagine hugging one? That would be like heaven! We thought that no other Star Wars alien could ever make us feel like that ever again… but we were wrong. Now, with 2017’s The Last Jedi come the Porgs and all we have to say is “Ewoks who?”
Porgs are the latest in heart-melting creatures from the Star Wars universe and they are so darn cute that we just can’t even stand it. Don’t you just want to have one of your own?
Unfortunately, Porgs live far away, on the planet of Ahch-To and our current level of technology prevents any of us mere humans from traveling there to get one. The good news is that this toddler Porg costume is here, so you can transform your child into the cuddly creature from The Last Jedi.
The officially licensed costume comes with a bodysuit with a hood that recreates the look of the lovable little Porgs. The hood has large eyes and a bewildered facial expression designed into the top. Soft faux fur covers the back and sleeves, making your child extra huggable! Once your little one is all suited up in this cute outfit, you’ll want nothing more than to head out on intergalactic adventures with him!
Star Wars The Last Jedi Porg Toddler Costume
100% polyester fabric & faux fur; 100% polyurethane foam
Hooded tunic has hook & loop fastener at back of neck
Appliqued character face on top of hood
Pants have elastic waistband
Foam shoe covers attached to pants cuffs
Officially licensed