How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spot 20
Posted by Dustin on December 6, 2017 at 09:08 PM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS IN

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spot 20
Confirmed - Space Gary To Debut In The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gets Sweded

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Did TFA make the OT pointless?
Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #7-12: The Dying Light/ Legacy's End (1/6 Released)
What was the last movie you saw? (Ver. 2)
BREAKING NEWS: Rian Johnson helming new Star Wars Trilogy!!

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Jedi Journals: December 2017
RollingStone Drops Last Jedi Issue
Empire Reveals Newsstand Covers For Upcoming Last Jedi Issue
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars Pinball From Stern
Watch The Entire Star Wars Battlefront II Story
Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay Trailer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gets Sweded
Fans Will Be Able To Watch The Last Jedi Red Carpet Premiere Online!
Star Wars Mom: DIY Yoda Santa Hat
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
UK News: December Magazine Round Up
BBTS Sponsor News: One:12 Batman, TMNT, Predator, Transformers, DBZ, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy & More!
UK News: LEGO Star Wars Magazine - Issue 30 Out Now
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures Nominated For Award

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


