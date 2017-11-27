Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Star Wars Ice Cream
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ice Cream From Ample Hills Creamery
Posted by Dustin on November 27, 2017 at 07:53 PM CST
In celebration of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters 12/15), and inspired by the heroes, villains and enduring themes of the iconic film franchise, Ample Hills' husband and wife co-owners Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith will pay tribute with new narrative flavors including:

The First Order: Salted dark chocolate ice cream with cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate and espresso
The Resistance: Brown Sugar and vanilla bean ice cream with red velvet ooey gooey butter cake, toffee pieces and marshmallows.
The Force: Sweet Cream ice cream, swirled with rich chocolate fudge, with white and dark chocolate pearls.

Until Midnight tonight, they are offering:
25% off Star Wars 3-Packs via promo code STARWARS25
10 free Star Wars 3-packs via a tag-a-friend Instagram contest (@amplehills)

The flavors will be available Ample Hills shops in individual pints and through select Whole Foods Markets, or shipped nationwide via www.amplehills.com in a 3-pack in custom X-Wing inspired packaging, featuring original watercolor artwork by Ample Hills Creamery Art Director Lauren Kaelin.



About Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery is the beloved Brooklyn-based, family-owned ice cream company started and run by husband and wife duo Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. Since its first store opening in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in 2011, the brand has been rated #1 in New York City by Zagat, named “Best Ice Cream in America” by Food Network, and has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, AdWeek, The TODAY Show, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Smith and Cuscuna now run eight locations in New York City and California, scooping cult-favorite flavors in their creative and playful style, like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey, and The Munchies, with pints sold at select retailers across the region. In 2014, the duo debuted their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn’s Favorite Ice Cream Shop (Stewart, Tabori and Chang).

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy

Interview: David Weitzberg From ILM
EMPIRE Magazine Teases The Last Jedi Issue
Bakers Dozen Of Fan Made Star Wars: The Last Jedi Posters

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Battlefront II: Campaign Content (spoiler tags required)
Making My Day! - Pro-Prequel Articles
Palpatine's reason for hating the Jedi?
Discussion/Critique of the art within Marvel comics

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
TFN Review: Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know - Updated And Expanded From DK
TFN Review: Ultimate LEGO Star Wars From DK
Preview: Star Wars Insider Icons Of The Galaxy
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire Takes You Into The Star Wars Universe
TFN Review: Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ice Cream From Ample Hills Creamery
Preview: Star Wars Insider Icons Of The Galaxy
Interview: David Weitzberg From ILM
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series Supreme Leader Snoke (Throne Room)
LEGO: The Wuher Abides
UK News: UCS Falcon Boosted
LEGO: Thirty Second The Force Awakens Recap

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE