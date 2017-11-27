In celebration of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters 12/15), and inspired by the heroes, villains and enduring themes of the iconic film franchise, Ample Hills' husband and wife co-owners Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith will pay tribute with new narrative flavors including: The First Order:
Salted dark chocolate ice cream with cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate and espresso The Resistance:
Brown Sugar and vanilla bean ice cream with red velvet ooey gooey butter cake, toffee pieces and marshmallows. The Force:
Sweet Cream ice cream, swirled with rich chocolate fudge, with white and dark chocolate pearls. Until Midnight tonight, they are offering:
25% off Star Wars 3-Packs via promo code STARWARS25
10 free Star Wars 3-packs via a tag-a-friend Instagram contest (@amplehills)
The flavors will be available Ample Hills shops in individual pints and through select Whole Foods Markets, or shipped nationwide via www.amplehills.com
in a 3-pack in custom X-Wing inspired packaging
, featuring original watercolor artwork by Ample Hills Creamery Art Director Lauren Kaelin.About Ample Hills Creamery
Ample Hills Creamery is the beloved Brooklyn-based, family-owned ice cream company started and run by husband and wife duo Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna. Since its first store opening in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn in 2011, the brand has been rated #1 in New York City by Zagat, named “Best Ice Cream in America” by Food Network, and has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, AdWeek, The TODAY Show, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more. Smith and Cuscuna now run eight locations in New York City and California, scooping cult-favorite flavors in their creative and playful style, like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey, and The Munchies, with pints sold at select retailers across the region. In 2014, the duo debuted their first book, Ample Hills Creamery: Secrets and Stories from Brooklyn’s Favorite Ice Cream Shop (Stewart, Tabori and Chang).