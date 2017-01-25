Upcoming Birthdays
Star Wars Takes The Top Spot As Number One Brand In Toy Industry
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 08:44 PM CST
From Fortune:
Research firm NPD Group said Star Wars sales totaled nearly $760 million in the U.S. alone last year, beating 2015 by $60 million. That made Star Wars the top property in the toy world, based on dollar sales. The perennially popular property has seen resurgent interest thanks to two recent films, 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and last year's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Both were released late in the year, during the toy industry's peak holiday shopping season. And with more films to be released in subsequent years, Star Wars is poised to remain a hot toy property for many years to come.

