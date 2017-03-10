Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
3/9 - Oscar Isaac
3/16 - Alan Tudyk













Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek : "Twin Suns"
Posted by Dustin on March 10, 2017 at 01:25 PM CST
The fates of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul have long been intertwined. From their fateful duel in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace where Kenobi left Maul for dead, to their tragic reunion in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when Maul wreaked havoc across the galaxy before disappearing once again.

In the upcoming episode of Star Wars Rebels, "Twin Suns," the dark warrior has managed to track down his old enemy to the desert wastes of Tatooine. Will their rivalry come to an end? Find out next SATURDAY, MARCH 18 at 8:30 PM during an all-new "Star Wars Rebels" on Disney XD!



The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread (Group Movie Chat 3/10 - see page 435)
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
The NCAA College Basketball Discussion Thread
Rogue One on DVD/Blu-ray (US release: Digital March 24th & Blu-ray/DVD April 4th)
**Knights of Darkness ** - Home of the Sith, Dark Side & Knights of Ren v4.0
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Discussion (Spoilers Allowed)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Probe Droid Poll: Where Should Celebration 2019 Be?
eBay Today We Can't Even #1587: But Wait What?
Mondo: Mike Mitchell Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, & TIE Fighter Pilot Prints Are Up!
Rogue One Blu-Ray MovieNEX Premium Box Set Available For Pre-Order
DCSWCC Announces Giveaways For Celebration Orlando
Kotobukiya: Star Wars Celebration Exclusives Announced
Hasbro: Rogue One Jedha Revolt Four Pack Found In Canada
Probe
Droid
Poll
Now that the final book is out, How do you feel about Chuck Wendig's post-Return of the Jedi-era AFTERMATH trilogy?
This series is the perfect transition from ROTJ to TFA.
This series has both good and bad parts, but was a fun read.
This series just didn't do it for me.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive