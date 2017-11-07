Posted by Dustin on November 7, 2017 at 02:32 PM CST
In the next (half-hour) episode - "Rebel Assault" - Hera leads a courageous attack against the forces of Grand Admiral Thrawn, but when things go awry, her battle to win must become a daring escape if she is to survive.
See Hera and the Ghost crew in action next MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13th (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD in the last premiere episode of 2017 before "Star Wars Rebels" takes a Winter hiatus. New episodes leading to an epic series finale will return in early 2018.
"Rebel Assault" will also be available MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13th (12:01 a.m. PT) on DisneyNOW.
