Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/27 - Sal Fondacaro
8/31 - Jack Thompson
9/5 - Kendra Wall

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
Posted by Dustin on August 29, 2017 at 03:00 AM CST
Click the thumbnail above for the larger view of the packaging!

REMINDER! Today is the day you can score you own physical copy of Star Wars Rebels Season 3!

BURBANK, California, June 28, 2017 –– Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three delivers all 22 action-packed episodes of the hit CG animated series’ third season, plus exclusive, never-before-seen bonus material on Blu-ray™ and DVD! The story threads begin to tighten in this thrilling season of Star Wars Rebels, drawing connections to The Clone Wars, Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy into the series’ epic storyline. Available August 29, Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three delivers some of the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars storytelling to date, with engaging characters, harrowing conflicts, and spectacular space battles on par with those seen in the films.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Image Of Luke Skywalker From The Last Jedi
The Porgs Have Found The Force
New Info On The First Order Dreadnought

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
