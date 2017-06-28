Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston













Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
Posted by Dustin on June 28, 2017 at 02:21 PM CST
Click the thumbnail above for the larger view of the packaging!

BURBANK, California, June 28, 2017 –– Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three delivers all 22 action-packed episodes of the hit CG animated series’ third season, plus exclusive, never-before-seen bonus material on Blu-ray™ and DVD! The story threads begin to tighten in this thrilling season of Star Wars Rebels, drawing connections to The Clone Wars, Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy into the series’ epic storyline. Available August 29, Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three delivers some of the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars storytelling to date, with engaging characters, harrowing conflicts, and spectacular space battles on par with those seen in the films.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
Pro Wrestling Discussion
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
After Rogue One, what's the best viewing order?
On this date in history...
Out of Bounds (The ELL OOC Thread)
What was the last movie you saw?
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Millennium Shroud?
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures MOC Build
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
ANOVOS: Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Update
Hasbro: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Exclusive To Hascon
Join Us On Instagram
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive