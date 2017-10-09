Cineplex
has the lowdown on all your Star Wars Marathon needs this December! I'd love to check out that double header of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi being that there is no time gap.Star Wars Marathon
Experience all eight Star Wars saga films in one epic day. Fans will be treated with exclusive content, collectible cards, a commemorative blanket, and a special concession offer.Star Wars Double Feature
Experience Star Wars: The Force Awakens and an early 6PM viewing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans will be treated with exclusive content, collectible cards, and a special concession offer.Star Wars: The Last Jedi Opening Night Fan Event
Be among the first to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the 6PM Opening Night Fan Event. Fans will be treated with exclusive content, collectible cards, and a special concession offer.
All of the events are at select locations, please check with your local Cineplex to verify.