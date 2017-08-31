Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/27 - Sal Fondacaro
8/31 - Jack Thompson
9/5 - Kendra Wall

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, A New Smartphone-Powered Augmented Reality Experience Launching This Holiday
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 11:18 AM CST
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, A New Smartphone-Powered Augmented Reality Experience Launching this Holiday

Star Wars experiences brought to life with the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and all-new gameplay content from a galaxy far, far away

Available for Pre-Order for $199.99 at Best Buy and Lenovo Online; Compatible with Android phones and iPhones


BERLIN — August 31, 2017: Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and Disney today unveiled Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, a new augmented reality Star Wars product that allows fans to experience Star Wars in ways never before possible. Jedi Challenges features a smartphone-powered Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Tracking Beacon, Lightsaber controller, and hours of Star Wars gameplay.[1] Jedi Challenges is being unveiled as part of Force Friday II (September 1), which celebrates the worldwide launch of new Star Wars products, and will be available for pre-order for $199.99 at Best Buy and Lenovo online, beginning Force Friday II. The product is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones, and will be available this holiday season.

“With Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, Lenovo and Disney are bringing Star Wars to fans in ways they could previously only imagine,” said Jeff Meredith, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo Consumer PCs & Smart Devices. “Augmented Reality has always been an important part of Star Wars, and it’s exciting to bring these key moments to life by marrying Lenovo technology with Disney’s storytelling.”

Players will hone their Jedi talents across a variety of augmented reality-based experiences, each offering multiple levels of deep and immersive gameplay. To guide the player on this journey, Jedi Challenges will introduce an all-new Star Wars character, the Archivist. The Archivist instructs players in the ways of the Force™ and the knowledge of the Jedi. Throughout these challenges, users will train to perfect their lightsaber skills by taking on some of the most menacing villains the dark side has to offer, command armies in combat missions to defeat the Empire, and outwit their opponents in Holochess, all in augmented reality.

Game Features:
  • Lightsaber Battles. With their very own lightsaber, fans can train against legendary dark side villains like Kylo Ren and Darth Vader.
  • Strategic Combat. Players marshal the forces of the Republic, Rebel Alliance, and Resistance against the might of the Separatists, Empire, and First Order in epic battles across their living room floors. Players can hone their skills in strategy and tactics as they engage in battles.
  • Holochess. Perhaps one of the most iconic board games brought to film, Holochess first leapt into moviegoer hearts when it was played on the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars™: Episode IV - A New Hope™. It has now been brought to life in Jedi Challenges. Fans can direct their holographic alien pieces across the board, wrestling for territory and control.

    “We believe augmented reality will usher in a new era of storytelling and play an important role in the experiences we create for our fans,” said Kyle Laughlin, Senior Vice President, Games and Interactive Experiences, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “With Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, we’re bringing together the latest technology and one of the most recognized franchises in the galaxy to fulfill the wishes of anyone who’s ever wanted to wield a lightsaber or take on the empire forces on the battlefield.”

    Hardware and Technology
    Users start by downloading the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app[2] onto their compatible phone and sliding the phone into the tray of the Lenovo Mirage AR headset. Sleek, portable and lightweight, the Lenovo Mirage AR headset will provide full gaming immersion with an optimal level of comfort during gameplay. The headset also comes with a Tracking Beacon, which is placed on the floor and acts as a stable base for the headset’s sensors to detect the user’s movement during gameplay. Equipped with two built-in fisheye sensors to provide inside-out positional tracking, the headset allows for free and natural motion for the player to move around as they duel opponents or direct their forces and pieces across the battlefield.The headset pairs with a collectible-quality Lightsaber controller, modeled after the one wielded by Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, and Rey. Designed to be a key part of the experience, the Lightsaber acts as a controller and pointer, allowing players to navigate the user interface, with all controls, actions and commands activated with a simple two-button configuration.

    Through visible light-tracking technology, the headset’s sensors work together to lock onto the position of the Lightsaber controller, allowing players to see a beam form above the “hilt,” which they can use to block and interact with the universe in-game. Haptic feedback is activated as players strike or block their opponents, while an inertial measurement unit sends rotational information from the controller to the smartphone to assist the beam in remaining stable mid-swing.

    Availability and pricing
    Pricing and availability for Star Wars: Jedi Challenges will vary from country to country and the product will be available beginning in November in certain markets.

    In the US, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is $199.99 and will be sold on BestBuy.com and at Best Buy stores nationwide starting in November.

    • STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

    New Image Of Luke Skywalker From The Last Jedi
    The Porgs Have Found The Force
    New Info On The First Order Dreadnought

    The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
    _____ vs. _____
    ***GAME OF THRONES SURVIVAL BATTLE***
    ** Snappy replies to Star Wars quotes **
    Movie Quotes Applied to Star Wars

    Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
    Dave Filoni Talks Introducing Thrawn Into Star Wars Rebels
    Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
    A Star Wars Comic #8: The Hunter
    Phasma Excerpt Gives Fans First Glimpse At Her Initial Encounter With The First Order
    Marvel Comics For November 2017
    Star Wars Literature Podcasting
    Jedi Journals: August 2017
    Jedi Journals: July 2017
    Jedi Journals: June 2017

    Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
    New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
    EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
    The Star Wars Show: August 31st 2017
    Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II With First Ever Global Campaign
    The Ultimate Guide To Force Friday II
    Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
    Rancho Obi-Wan Gala 2017
    Revell: The Last Jedi Lights And Sounds Model Kits For Kids
    Spin Master: RC BB-8 Force Friday II Reveal
    Hasbro: The Last Jedi Image Gallery

    Indiana Jones Podcasting
    IndyCast: Episode 254
    IndyCast: Episode 253
    IndyCast: Episode 252


    DISCLAIMER
    Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

    This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

    © Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

    		ABOUT US
    TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.     		AFFILIATES
    TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

    If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

    If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

    If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

    For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

    		NAVIGATE
    Home
    Contact
    About
    Forums
    Movies
    Television
    Literature
    Games
    Fandom
    Book Reviews
    Star Wars Rebels Reviews
    The Clone Wars Reviews
    TFN News Archives

    Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
    		 CONNECT
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube

    TRANSLATE