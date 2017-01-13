Star Wars seems to touch everyone in some way. Here are some recent headlines proving that Star Wars is Everywhere!A newly-discovered species of gibbon should be named in honor of Luke Skywalker, say the Star Wars-loving scientists who found it. News about the Skywalker hoolock gibbon, which lives in forests in southwest China, was greeted with delight by actor Mark Hamill, who played the character in the films. Hamill tweeted that he was proud to hear about the "Simian Skywalker" and "Jungle Jedi" discovered in the Gaoligong mountain forests.DRIVE THRU JEDI:Basketball Legend Allen Iverson was seen at a game recently and made it clear which side he supported in the intergalactic war between good and evil by sporting a "Rebel Alliance" hat.