Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)













Star Wars Is Everywhere
Posted by Dustin on January 13, 2017 at 07:44 PM CST
Star Wars seems to touch everyone in some way. Here are some recent headlines proving that Star Wars is Everywhere!

Star Wars-loving scientists want to name new gibbon species 'Skywalker'
A newly-discovered species of gibbon should be named in honor of Luke Skywalker, say the Star Wars-loving scientists who found it. News about the Skywalker hoolock gibbon, which lives in forests in southwest China, was greeted with delight by actor Mark Hamill, who played the character in the films. Hamill tweeted that he was proud to hear about the "Simian Skywalker" and "Jungle Jedi" discovered in the Gaoligong mountain forests.



Full Report at CNN.com!


DRIVE THRU JEDI:


Basketball Legend Allen Iverson was seen at a game recently and made it clear which side he supported in the intergalactic war between good and evil by sporting a "Rebel Alliance" hat.


The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
How many times have you seen Rogue One?
Lol @ Animated Gifs here
Rogue One Box Office Discussion
Admiral Raddus Discussion Thread (and Fan Club)
What Is Thy Bidding My Master? *Darth Vader Fanclub* (All Are Welcome)
Marvel's The Defenders
The Music of Rogue One
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Funko: Kiln Stormtrooper Hikari Sofubi Figure
Star Wars: Force Arena Features Classic Kenner Easter Eggs!
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Rebels Imperial Speeder 3 3/4-Inch Vehicle
REMINDER: Funko Smugglers Bounty Exclusive Han Solo On Tauntaun
Tamashii Nations Photo Archive: Meisho Movie Realization Teppo Ashigaru Sandtrooper (Special Version)
Hasbro Rogue One Photo Archive: Captain Cassian Andor VS Imperial Stormtrooper
Hasbro: Galactic Heroes Rey& Kylo Ren And Chewbacca & First Order TIE Pilot Found
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive