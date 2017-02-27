Star Wars: Force Arena Releases First Major Update
Posted by Dustin on February 27, 2017 at 11:36 AM CST
SEOUL, Korea - FEB. 24, 2017 - Netmarble Games Corp., the fastest-growing mobile game company in Asia, today announced the first major update for mobile real-time PvP Star Wars™: Force Arena, which launched in 154 countries in January. With the update, players can now receive a leader card after every season that they take part in.
In the upgraded reward system, seasons within Star Wars™: Force Arena, players will be rewarded a free leader card once each season is over. Each season will be shortened to one week from its existing two week cycle to add more excitement into the game.
Players will be given a gold pack when playing 10 games within Star Wars™: Force Arena. Up to two gold packs will be achievable per day. Also, the newly added daily mission will reward players up to 10,000 credits upon completion every day.
Two new characters will be added into the game including the Aqualish Engineer and Wed Treadwell Droid. Both characters will take on the role of repairing ally turrets during real-time battle, bring in a whole new strategy into the game.
“We are happy to announce an upgraded reward system into Star Wars: Force Arena, which will give players more gold packs and leader cards,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netmarble Games. “The two new characters will bring in more strategy into the game as we expect more players to enjoy and have fun and play with their favorite STAR WARS characters.”
Other updates within the game include an upgraded game UI, guild system, trade system, and tutorial. Also, players can now view their battle history within the game.
Star Wars: Force Arena boasts more than 80 playable in-game cards, including new faces from the recent movie release, Rogue One™: A Star Wars™ Story. Star Wars™: Force Arena is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play. For more information on the game, visit the official website at www.StarWarsForceArena.com.
Download Star Wars: Force Arena for your iOS device here: http://apple.co/2ilzL4U
Check out Star Wars: Force Arena on Android here: http://bit.ly/2f13v8H