Star Wars: Force Arena Is Now Available
Posted by D_Martin on January 12, 2017 at 01:02 PM CST
Source: Netmarble
STAR WARS: FORCE ARENA BRINGS THE BATTLE FOR THE GALAXY TO MOBILE DEVICES TODAY
Netmarble and Lucasfilm Ltd. collaborate to create the ultimate Star Wars arena game, featuring real-time player-vs-player battles, available now on the App Store and Google Play
SEOUL, Korea - Jan. 12, 2017 - Netmarble Games Corp., the fastest-growing mobile game company in Asia, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., today launched Star Wars: Force Arena in 154 countries around the globe. Now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices, Star Wars: Force Arena allows players to build a powerful team of iconic Star Wars characters to lead into real-time battles against other players, fighting with or against friends around the world.
Star Wars: Force Arena boasts more than 80 playable in-game cards, 60 of which are beloved Star Wars characters that match with their own unique units to create powerful duo combinations. This roster also includes new faces from the recent movie release, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
“We are thrilled to introduce Star Wars: Force Arena to Star Wars fans and mobile gamers alike, whether they defend the Empire or take up the Rebel cause,” said Seungwon Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netmarble Games. “Players can collect their favorite Star Wars characters including Darth Vader, Han Solo and Jyn Erso to create their ideal battle squad and face off in real time within the Star Wars universe.”
A global Leaderboard system separates players into seven tiers based on ranking points gained through battles. High scores reward users with powerful card packs on a bi-weekly basis: the higher the rank, the more legendary the cards! A Guild system, which allows up to 50 players to form powerful teams and chat with friends in-game, becomes available at level 3. Users can engage in Quick or Practice Matches with fellow Guild members to share rewards from their victories.
To celebrate the global launch of the game, Netmarble will host a global check-in event from launch on Jan. 12 until Jan. 20, 2017. Players checking-in daily during the event will receive crystals (in-game currency), leader cards, and gold card packs to strengthen their decks. Premium booster packs, which shorten the time limit on opening reward card packs, will also be given out during this exciting launch event. Returning users can expect regular live updates with new content, characters and units.
Key Features:
• BATTLE and join forces with other players from around the globe in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 synchronous arena matches.
• LEAD a team of over 80 iconic Star Wars characters and units upon global launch including Darth Vader, Han Solo and favorites from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story such as Jyn Erso.
• COLLECT and upgrade both leader and support cards to create the ideal Rebel or Imperial squad while leveraging powerful character duos that boost effectiveness in battle.
• COMPETE to earn rewards, special characters and bonus items by participating in events.
Star Wars: Force Arena is now available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play! Players in China can expect a launch date coming soon. For more information on the game, visit the official website at www.StarWarsForceArena.com.
Download Star Wars: Force Arena for your iOS device here.
Check out Star Wars: Force Arena on Android here.