Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

NVIDIA
Star Wars Fans: NVIDIA Has A GPU For Your Light And Dark Side
Posted by Dustin on November 7, 2017 at 02:50 PM CST



Tatooine, Outer Rim Territory—NVIDIA has announced two new collector’s edition NVIDIA TITAN Xp GPUs created for the ultimate Star Wars fan. The new Jedi Order™ and Galactic Empire™ editions of the NVIDIA TITAN Xp have been crafted to reflect the look and feel of the Star Wars galaxy.

These new Star Wars collector’s edition GPUs pay homage to the light side/dark side dichotomy, and contain hints of the Star Wars galaxy, such as the hilt of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber and light panels reminiscent of the Death Star.

The Jedi Order GPU simulates the wear and tear and battle-worn finish of many items used by the Rebel Alliance, resulting from its diecast aluminum cover being subjected to an extensive, corrosive salt spray.

Conversely, the Galactic Empire GPU’s finish features simple, clean lines, emulating the high-end, orderly nature of the resource-rich Empire.

Both versions have multiple windowed areas to showcase internals and lighting, evoking each faction’s lightsabers, green and red, respectively. The finishes of both versions took over a year to perfect.

The retail box packaging also pays homage to the light and dark sides of the Force, with the Jedi Order edition bathed in white, and the Galactic Empire edition bathed in black.

Exclusive Pre-Order Access for GeForce Experience Users

GeForce Experience users get exclusive pre-order access to purchase(1) the Jedi Order and Galactic Empire TITAN Xp editions before the cards are broadly available in mid-November. Starting tomorrow, GeForce Experience users can purchase one card of each design by using their log-in credentials in the NVIDIA store.

Power! Unlimited Power!
The Jedi Order and Galactic Empire TITAN Xp GPUs use the NVIDIA Pascal-based GP102 GPU, each with 3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz and 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4Gbps.

Their staggering 12TFLOPs of processing power under the hood allows Star Wars fans to play any of today’s most cutting-edge titles at the highest resolution with the highest detail quality turned on.

Priced at $1,200, each edition also includes a collectible electroformed metal badge containing the insignia of their preferred alliance.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 3rd-What Does The Lothwolf Say?
The Forcecast: October 27th-Rian Johnson Rules
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here

Baby Porgs Have Arrived
Star Wars Interview With Nick Kellington Who Played Bistan In Rogue One
Mark Hamill Teases Another Clue For The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Guardians of Light: The EUC Jedi ~ ~ Close Your Eyes... Feel It... the Light. ~ ~
Thrawn - New canon Star Wars book by Timothy Zahn (Spring 2017)
IMDb for Hollywood/Celebrity/Famous sexual predators

Star Wars Rebels Recon: Inside "Kindred" & "Crawler Commandeers"
Star Wars Rebels Sneak Peek At "Rebel Assault"
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Crash Course
Jedi Journals: November 2017
The Physics Of Star Wars
Star Wars 38: The Ashes of Jedha, Part 1 Exclusive Cover
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Star Wars Fans: NVIDIA Has A GPU For Your Light And Dark Side
Think You've Got What It Takes To Fix Droids?
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy On All Things Star Wars, Kylo Ren In Battlefront II, And More!
Star Wars Fan Art Contest
That's No Moon. It's A Bamboo Space Station!
Star Wars Interview With Nick Kellington Who Played Bistan In Rogue One
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Probe Droid Poll: Select The Next LEGO UCS Reboot
LEGO: Top Five UCS Phoenix Sets
BBTS Sponsor News: MP-41 Dinobot, Tekken, DBZ Broly, Justice League, Thor, Leatherface, Godzilla & More!
Baby Porgs Have Arrived

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE