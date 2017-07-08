Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston













Star Wars: A New Hope Screening With Live Music From The Austin Symphony
Posted by Philip on July 8, 2017 at 08:58 AM CST
The Long Center presents Star Wars: A New Hope, screening plus live score featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra, October 11 – 12 in Dell Hall.

John Williams’ legendary Star Wars score didn’t just enhance a great story, it gave life to an entire galaxy. From “Binary Sunset” to the “Imperial March,” the themes of “A New Hope”–celebrating its 40th Anniversary year–ushered in a renaissance of film music, the likes of which Hollywood hadn’t seen in decades. Williams created fully-formed characters and a compelling narrative in which millions of fans could lose themselves without ever having to open their eyes.

Join the Long Center for this special presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope, a screening of the film brought to life with live score featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra in honor of the legendary film’s 40th Anniversary.

Wed, Oct. 11 - 7:30 pm Get Tickets Now! ( Starts at $39 )
Thu, Oct. 12 - 7:30 pm Get Tickets Now! ( Starts at $39 )

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm and Warner/Chappell Music. © All rights reserved.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
Pro Wrestling Discussion
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
After Rogue One, what's the best viewing order?
On this date in history...
Out of Bounds (The ELL OOC Thread)
What was the last movie you saw?
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Millennium Shroud?
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures MOC Build
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
ANOVOS: Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Update
Hasbro: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Exclusive To Hascon
Join Us On Instagram
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive