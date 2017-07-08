Star Wars: A New Hope Screening With Live Music From The Austin Symphony
Posted by Philip on July 8, 2017 at 08:58 AM CST
The Long Center presents Star Wars: A New Hope, screening plus live score featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra, October 11 – 12 in Dell Hall.
John Williams’ legendary Star Wars score didn’t just enhance a great story, it gave life to an entire galaxy. From “Binary Sunset” to the “Imperial March,” the themes of “A New Hope”–celebrating its 40th Anniversary year–ushered in a renaissance of film music, the likes of which Hollywood hadn’t seen in decades. Williams created fully-formed characters and a compelling narrative in which millions of fans could lose themselves without ever having to open their eyes.
Join the Long Center for this special presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope, a screening of the film brought to life with live score featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra in honor of the legendary film’s 40th Anniversary.
Wed, Oct. 11 - 7:30 pm Get Tickets Now! ( Starts at $39 )
Thu, Oct. 12 - 7:30 pm Get Tickets Now! ( Starts at $39 )
