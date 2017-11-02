If you are into collecting comic cover variations, then check out this special deal coming up soon!
On Monday 11/6, eBay will be selling a limited amount of copies of Star Wars 38: The Ashes of Jedha, Part 1 with an exclusive variant cover. Only 3,000 copies of the edition will be sold, so it is expected to sell out quickly—earlier this year, a similar special edition comic book sale with 3,000 copies sold out in just 28 hours.
About the comic + cover:
The variant cover was designed in collaboration between eBay, Marvel and eBay seller Jesse James Comics.
The cover art was created by popular comic book illustrator Rod Reis.
This issue is a part of The Ashes of Jedha—a new six-part miniseries within the current and ongoing Star Wars comic series.
Why it’s unique:
The limited edition variant cover comic – with just 3,000 copies being sold – has a MSRP of $9.99 but will cost $5.99 with free U.S. shipping one day only on eBay’s Daily Deals beginning Monday, 11/6 at 5am PT. Available at ebay.com/starwarscomics while supplies last.
A similar exclusive variant cover comic book sale earlier this year, also with 3,000 copies, sold out in 26 hours. Star Wars 38: The Ashes of Jedha, Part 1 is expected to sell out quickly as well.
A first for eBay’s ongoing exclusive comic book releases, this is the first ever Star Wars branded collectible to be exclusively sold on eBay.
In celebration of the comic book release, eBay looked at the sales of the most iconic Star Wars characters ahead of the movies they were first featured in—Jar Jar Binks in 1999, BB-8 in 2015 and the new Porg—and discovered each character spiked in popularity on eBay between their trailer reveal and the first movie they appeared in. eBay also found that, ahead of the upcoming The Last Jedi, Porg has already been searched for over 27,000 times and there are over 11,000 Porg items currently listed on eBay.*
eBay + Iconic Star Wars Characters By the Numbers
Since the new character was announced Porg has been searched for over 27,000 times, and there are over 11,000 Porg items currently listed.*
Preceding Star Wars: The Force Awakens, BB-8 was searched for almost 82,000 times, and almost half a million BB-8 products were listed ahead of the movie.**
Ahead of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Binks was searched for close to 11,000 times, and almost 80,000 Jar Jar Binks items were listed within the timeframe.***
The most expensive Star Wars item ever sold on eBay was a 1983 Kenner Star Wars Prototype ROTJ Red Cape Bib Fortuna Action Figure, which sold for $38,000.****
*Data gathered from eBay US sales of Porg merchandise between September 1, 2017 – October 30, 2017.
**Data gathered from eBay US sales of BB-8 merchandise between September 1, 2015 – December 21, 2015.
***Data gathered from eBay US sales of Jar Jar Binks merchandise between January 1, 1999 – July 1, 1999.
****Data gathered from eBay US sales of Star Wars merchandise between January 1, 2004 – July 20, 2017.