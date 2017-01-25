Upcoming Birthdays
StarWars.com: From A Certain Point Of View - What Was The Best Star Wars Celebration (So Far)?
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 08:05 PM CST
While nobody can choose only one Star Wars Celebration as their favorite, each one does have a uniqueness about it that varies from fan to fan. Below are some excerpts from the article which can be read in full right here!


Bryan Young chose Star Wars Celebration I and writes:
You know that moment at Celebration Anaheim where you heard Han Solo tell Chewie, “We’re home…” for the first time? That’s exactly how I felt going to the first Celebration all those years ago. I was finally in the place I was supposed to be. And it was one of the first steps on the path that helped me forge some of my most lasting friendships and brought me here to StarWars.com, of all places. It had something for everyone, but most importantly, it planted the seeds for the community we are now.

Cole Horton's choice was Star Wars Celebration IV which was in L.A.:
Celebration IV was the first time we saw Star Wars: The Clone Wars footage and the first of many Celebration appearances for Dave Filoni. We were all so excited to see just a snippet of the show, none of us could have imagined what the next 10 years of Star Wars animation had ahead of it. Looking back, that was the day that all of us took our first step into a larger, animated world.


Read the full article right here!

