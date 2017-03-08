Upcoming Birthdays
StarWars.com: Dave Filoni Brings The Rebellion To Celebration Orlando
Posted by Dustin on March 8, 2017 at 06:25 PM CST
It wasn't too long ago that fans were speculating if there would be a season 4 of Star Wars Rebels. Now Dave is back and about to blow minds as he and his team of digital ninjas merge more of the animated series with the films. Do not miss this panel!

From Starwars.com:
If you’re looking for rebel intel, you’ll get it at Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Dave Filoni, executive producer of Star Wars Rebels, is now confirmed for Celebration! At a panel on Saturday, April 15, Filoni and special guests will bring a sneak peek of Star Wars Rebels‘ fourth season — the first details on what’s to come for the Ghost crew, anywhere.

Star Wars Rebels panels are the stuff of Celebration lore; from the first viewing of the Star Wars Rebels Season Two premiere, in which the crowd erupted upon hearing Darth Vader’s “The apprentice lives,” to the reveal that Grand Admiral Thrawn would be Season Three’s villain, they’ve become known for big reveals and surprises. Whether you’re more rebel or Imperial, this panel is not to be missed.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

