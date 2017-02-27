The biggest buzz from Rogue One was the Vader scene at the end where we finally got to see Darth Vader just go total ape-sith on the rebels who had just stolen the plans to the Death Star.
Well if you are interested in meeting the man who helped your inner 9 year old scream "YES!" to that scene, then make plans to attend the Big Apple Comic Con going down this March 11th & 12th in New York City.
Spencer Wilding who has also been in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Who will be signing autographs and doing a Q&A as well.
For more information, please visit BigAppleCC.com
Special thanks to Richie B. for the heads up!