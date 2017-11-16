Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Star Wars Cosmic Shells
Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
Posted by Dustin on November 16, 2017 at 11:05 AM CST
Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
Cosmic Shells Available Exclusively at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie Stores


  • Collectible Cosmic Shells featuring Star Wars characters available exclusively at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season, beginning Black Friday.
  • Collect all 72 Cosmic Shells, interact with exclusive virtual reality clips and enjoy augmented reality characters in all BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores.
  • Receive one free pack of two Cosmic Shells with every $20 qualifying purchase or with 5 participating items from Nov. 24, 2017, through Jan. 16, 2018, with a Plenti rewards card.

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2017) – The galaxy won’t feel so far away this holiday season for Southeastern Grocers customers – Star Wars characters, including some new additions from the upcoming movie, will be invading local BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores on Cosmic Shells beginning Nov. 24! Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, will launch the exclusive collectibles in all BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores in advance of the release of the new movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in theatres Dec. 15.

    The 72 exclusive Cosmic Shells will feature Star Wars characters designed for kids and fans to collect and trade. Customers will receive a free pack of two Cosmic Shells with every $20 qualifying purchase or with purchase of 5 participating items from Nov. 24 through Jan. 16. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to purchase a Cosmic Shell Collector’s Album and Virtual Reality goggles in stores for $3.99, while supplies last.

    Scott Morris, Executive Vice President of Merchandising for Southeastern Grocers said, “We are always looking for ways to provide our customers with great value and an enjoyable shopping experience. With the Cosmic Shells, we have an opportunity to create an out-of-this-galaxy shopping experience for our customers and their families that extends beyond the grocery store.

    “Family members of all ages will not only enjoy collecting Cosmic Shells this holiday season but will also engage with Stormtroopers, Tie Fighters and more, all of which will be found in our stores by simply downloading the app.”

    BI-LO and Winn-Dixie customers can download the VRgogglesBiLo and VRgogglesWinnDixie app to stand side-by-side with augmented reality Stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters in stores. Plus, customers can pretend to fly a Millennium Falcon, and more, through the use of Virtual Reality Goggles. Five lucky customers who receive a Golden Cosmic Shell will win an exclusive piece of Star Wars merchandise, such as First Order Special Forces Tie Fighter Helmets and a Darth Vader 40th Anniversary Commemorative Helmet, the most iconic helmet in the Commemorative 40th Anniversary Galactic Empire Helmet Collection in the Star Wars universe.

    On Friday, Nov. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. families are invited to an out-of-this-galaxy event with the opportunity to take photos with real Star Wars Stormtroopers, have their faces painted, enjoy music, delicious samples and win prizes at the following locations:

    Winn-Dixie:
  • 10915 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
  • 2100 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
  • 51 W. State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750
  • 11290 State Road 84, Davie, FL 33325
  • 401 North Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119



    BI-LO:
  • 101 Verdae Blvd., Suite 1200, Greenville, SC 29607

    Throughout this campaign, customers can look for signs throughout the store promoting the program and participating items that will provide free packs of Cosmic Shells. For more information and campaign details, including direction on how to download the augmented reality app, visit www.bi-lo.com/starwars andwinndixie.com/starwars.

    College football fans will receive their first free pack of Cosmic Shells and take pictures with real Star Wars Stormtroopers at both the University of Florida vs. Florida State University football game in Gainesville, Florida and the University of South Carolina vs. Clemson University football game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

    • STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

    The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
    The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy
    Rebels Roundtable: Kindred and Crawler Comandeers
    The Forcecast: November 3rd-What Does The Lothwolf Say?

    Dolby Cinema Reveals New The Last Jedi Poster
    Ron Howard Shares Solo Image
    Rogue One Print By Kilian Eng On Sale For Limited Time!

    The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
    Justice League (Trailer #4 Released)
    _____ vs. _____
    The US Politics discussion
    From Endor to Jakku - The State of the Galaxy Discussion Thread (Battlefront 2 Spoilers Tagged)

    Rebels Recon: "Rebel Assault"
    Celebrity Autograph Banners From Celebration Up For Auction
    Disney Announces Star Wars TV Series
    Win A Free Copy Of The Physics of Star Wars!
    Read An Exclusive Excerpt From Canto Bight
    TFN Review: Leia: Princess of Alderaan By Claudia Gray From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
    Star Wars Literature Podcasting
    Jedi Journals: November 2017
    Jedi Journals: October 2017
    Jedi Journals: September 2017

    Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
    The Star Wars Show For November 15th 2017
    Star Wars: Battlefront II Review
    Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
    Stance Launches New Star Wars Holiday Collection
    New Star Wars Knitted Christmas Sweaters Are Here
    Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
    LEGOLAND: Discovery Center Star Wars Days
    Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Rey (Island Journey)
    Hot Toys Photo Archive: MMS428 The Last Jedi Executioner Trooper
    LEGO: Target Exclusive BrickHeadz Collector's Pack

    Indiana Jones Podcasting
    IndyCast: Episode 256
    IndyCast: Episode 255
    IndyCast: Episode 254


    DISCLAIMER
    Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

    This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

    © Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

    		ABOUT US
    TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.     		AFFILIATES
    TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

    If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

    If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

    If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

    For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

    		NAVIGATE
    Home
    Contact
    About
    Forums
    Movies
    Television
    Literature
    Games
    Fandom
    Book Reviews
    Star Wars Rebels Reviews
    The Clone Wars Reviews
    TFN News Archives

    Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
    		 CONNECT
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube

    TRANSLATE