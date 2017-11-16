Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
Posted by Dustin on November 16, 2017 at 11:05 AM CST
Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
Cosmic Shells Available Exclusively at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie Stores Collectible Cosmic Shells featuring Star Wars characters available exclusively at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season, beginning Black Friday.
Collect all 72 Cosmic Shells, interact with exclusive virtual reality clips and enjoy augmented reality characters in all BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores.
Receive one free pack of two Cosmic Shells with every $20 qualifying purchase or with 5 participating items from Nov. 24, 2017, through Jan. 16, 2018, with a Plenti rewards card.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 16, 2017) – The galaxy won’t feel so far away this holiday season for Southeastern Grocers customers – Star Wars characters, including some new additions from the upcoming movie, will be invading local BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores on Cosmic Shells beginning Nov. 24! Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, will launch the exclusive collectibles in all BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores in advance of the release of the new movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in theatres Dec. 15.
The 72 exclusive Cosmic Shells will feature Star Wars characters designed for kids and fans to collect and trade. Customers will receive a free pack of two Cosmic Shells with every $20 qualifying purchase or with purchase of 5 participating items from Nov. 24 through Jan. 16. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to purchase a Cosmic Shell Collector’s Album and Virtual Reality goggles in stores for $3.99, while supplies last.
Scott Morris, Executive Vice President of Merchandising for Southeastern Grocers said, “We are always looking for ways to provide our customers with great value and an enjoyable shopping experience. With the Cosmic Shells, we have an opportunity to create an out-of-this-galaxy shopping experience for our customers and their families that extends beyond the grocery store.
“Family members of all ages will not only enjoy collecting Cosmic Shells this holiday season but will also engage with Stormtroopers, Tie Fighters and more, all of which will be found in our stores by simply downloading the app.”
BI-LO and Winn-Dixie customers can download the VRgogglesBiLo and VRgogglesWinnDixie app to stand side-by-side with augmented reality Stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters in stores. Plus, customers can pretend to fly a Millennium Falcon, and more, through the use of Virtual Reality Goggles. Five lucky customers who receive a Golden Cosmic Shell will win an exclusive piece of Star Wars merchandise, such as First Order Special Forces Tie Fighter Helmets and a Darth Vader 40th Anniversary Commemorative Helmet, the most iconic helmet in the Commemorative 40th Anniversary Galactic Empire Helmet Collection in the Star Wars universe.
On Friday, Nov. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. families are invited to an out-of-this-galaxy event with the opportunity to take photos with real Star Wars Stormtroopers, have their faces painted, enjoy music, delicious samples and win prizes at the following locations:
Winn-Dixie:
10915 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
2100 W Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
51 W. State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750
11290 State Road 84, Davie, FL 33325
401 North Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119
BI-LO:
101 Verdae Blvd., Suite 1200, Greenville, SC 29607
Throughout this campaign, customers can look for signs throughout the store promoting the program and participating items that will provide free packs of Cosmic Shells. For more information and campaign details, including direction on how to download the augmented reality app, visit www.bi-lo.com/starwars andwinndixie.com/starwars.
College football fans will receive their first free pack of Cosmic Shells and take pictures with real Star Wars Stormtroopers at both the University of Florida vs. Florida State University football game in Gainesville, Florida and the University of South Carolina vs. Clemson University football game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 25.