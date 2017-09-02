Fans who purchased the new BB-9E Sphero droid on Force Friday II were surprised by what they discovered in the phone app that controls the droid. Along with all the bells and whistles to control the ever entertaining Sphero BB-9E, was a special sneak peek tour of Supreme Leader Snoke's ship, The Supremacy. Check out the HUGE MEGA CLASS SUPREMACY (said in announcers voice) in the screen grabs below!