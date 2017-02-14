Everyone is guessing we will see a teaser trailer for The Last Jedi at Star Wars Celebration, so let the speculation begin! This comes from Inverse
:
According to the rumored leak, the first trailer will show an “eight-foot-tall” Snoke chatting with General Hux and mentioning that it’s “time for a family reunion.” This comes after some footage of a “procession of mourners,” presumably attending the much rumored funeral of Han Solo. The trailer also supposedly includes Finn waking up from an Anakin-style sweat-soaked nightmare, Leia feeling disturbances in the Force, and appearances from Captain Phasma, Benicio Del Toro, and Kelly Marie Tran. Zeroh also mentions that a “Jedah-like city” is in the trailer and that Luke says “everything will die with us,” at the end of the trailer.
Again, this is rumor, but still fun to imagine the "what if"? You can read the full article right here
!