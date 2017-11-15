Probe
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Rogue One
Rogue One Print By Kilian Eng On Sale For Limited Time!
Posted by Dustin on November 15, 2017 at 11:42 AM CST
From Bottleneckgallery.com:

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just a few weeks away, we wanted to revisit the last Star Wars movie, Rogue One, with artist Kilian Eng, who’s known for his spectacular takes on sci-fi films and scenery.

Kilian’s Rogue One print features one of the most tense battle scenes in all of Star Wars, the Battle of Scarif. Scarif’s tropical scenery juxtaposed with utter chaos as our rebel heroes fight through the Imperial forces is fully captured by Kilian. As always, Kilian is able to deftly display the scope of the scene with Walkers and both Rebel and Imperial ships, which shows just how dangerous Jyn Erso’s mission is.

Kilian’s print, alongside a limited variant, will be available as a timed-edition release from Tuesday (11/14) @ 12PM EST through Thursday (11/16) @ 11:59 PM EST on our homepage, Bottleneckgallery.com!


CLICK HERE TO ORDER!

Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
The Star Wars Show For November 15th 2017
Star Wars: Battlefront II Review
