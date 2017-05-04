Upcoming Birthdays
Rian Johnson Had One Major Request For J.J. Abrams
Posted by Ryan on May 4, 2017 at 12:17 PM CST
Star Wars: The Force Awakens revitalized the Star Wars saga, and brought in a whole new generation of fans.

In this new era, we have seen an unprecedented amount of Star Wars content in such a small time frame, and many are wondering how this will all play out when it's all said and done after Episode IX. With many different filmmakers playing in the sandbox at one time, it's safe to assume collaboration between the creators would be a must, even outside of the Lucasfilm Story Group.

The awesome Anthony Breznican from Entertainment Weekly released a fun tidbit on Star Wars day (May 4th), and it proves that there is a concerted effort from the filmmakers to create one big story. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson told Breznican about a request he had for J.J. Abrams in The Force Awakens:

“Yes … The big [favor] was, I asked if R2 could come with Rey, and if BB-8 could stay behind with the Resistance,” Johnson says. “Originally it was BB-8 who went with Rey, which makes sense for the story in a way. But I asked, ‘Can you do me this solid and switch the droids?’”


It's great to see that Abrams was willing to work with Johnson and help the next story in the trilogy. Now it's time to speculate why Johnson would want R2 instead of BB-8. What significance will R2 and Luke's reunion have in the next film?

Johnson also told Breznican about what Luke's exile means for plot of The Last Jedi:

“Figuring out where his head was at was the very first thing I had to do when writing the movie. I had to crack this. And it had to be something for me that first and foremost made sense. Why did Luke Skywalker go off to this island?” Johnson says. “That was the starting point, and that’s what the entire movie explores.”


The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017.

Click here to check out Breznican's full article.

