Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
9/5 - Kendra Wall
9/10 - Jay Laga'aia
9/10 - Keira Wingate

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

Report: Colin Trevorrow, Kathleen Kennedy Clashed Over Episode IX Script
Posted by Ryan on September 5, 2017 at 06:04 PM CST
The news has just broke that Colin Trevorrow has exited Episode IX, and Lucasfilm now has their second set directorial departures in a row.

While we are largely left to speculate, The Hollywood Reporter has some more details in regards to what exactly happened:
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that script issues have continued to be an issue during Episode IX’s development, with Trevorrow having had repeated stabs at multiple drafts. In August, Jack Thorne, the British scribe who wrote the upcoming Julia Roberts-Jacob Tremblay movie Wonder, was tapped to work on the script. 

Sources say that the working relationship between Trevorrow and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy became unmanageable. Kennedy, who had already been through one director firing/replacement on the Han Solo spinoff movie, was not eager for a sequel and tried to avoid this decision.

This sounds very similar to what happened with Chris Miller and Phil Lord--who were reportedly fired from the upcoming untitled Han Solo film. Ron Howard has stepped in to finish that movie.

As of now, the May 2019 release date is still in place, and Lucasfilm has brought in Jack Thorne to work on the script.

Stay tuned as more details emerge from this story.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: September 4th-The Forcecast Is Back!
Imperial Transmission: Citizen Reporting
Do You Miss The ForceCast?

Report: Colin Trevorrow, Kathleen Kennedy Clashed Over Episode IX Script
Colin Trevorrow Is Out As Director Of Episode IX
Page Scans Of Empire Magazine's The Last Jedi Issue

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
ZOMG! Discussing Star Wars in the JCC
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
**Knights of Darkness ** - Home of the Sith, Dark Side & Knights of Ren v4.0
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - PT Social Thread

Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
Trailer 2 Released For Fourth And Final Season Of Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars Rebels Fourth And Final Season To Return October 16th
Page Scans Of Empire Magazine's The Last Jedi Issue
Empire Magazine Cover For October Features Rey And Luke From The Last Jedi
New Star Wars Literature For Force Friday II
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
Star Wars Blips: Stowaway
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
The Forcecast: September 4th-The Forcecast Is Back!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Poe Dameron (Resistance Pilot)
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Rey (Jedi Training)
Hasbro Star Wars Universe Yoda & Obi-Wan Kenobi Found
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Kylo Ren

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE