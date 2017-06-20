Star Wars fans are still reeling from the announcement of the sudden departure of Chris Miller and Phil Lord from the Han Solo movie, and now details are starting to trickle out.
Turns out, the departure may not have been so sudden. According to Variety,
the filmmaking duo clashed with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy for months, and their source describes the set as "polarizing." The report continues to describe the tumultuous atmosphere, and apparently the directors were given leeway in the beginning, but Kennedy did not approve of their shooting style or their interactions with the cast.
Perhaps the biggest revelation from Variety was how their exit ultimately went down:
The directors did not leave the production voluntarily, but were fired by LucasFilm. The decision comes as the Han Solo film still has several weeks left to shoot, according to another individual with knowledge of the production. An additional several weeks of reshoots have been planned to take place later this summer.
It wasn't just Kennedy that had issues with Miller and Lord as the film's screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan reportedly didn't see eye to eye with their vision as well.
All in all this is not a good sign for this movie, but as of now the release date has not changed.
Stay tuned for more updates as this situation unfolds. Head over to Variety to read the full report
.