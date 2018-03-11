Recording Has Begun On The Solo Score
We're just over two months away from opening day and the final touches continue with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Below Ron Howard shares an image of the orchestra as it begins recording the score for Solo: A star Wars Story.
#abbeyroad exciting day as full orchestra begins recording #SoloAStarWarsStory Gr8 score under #JohnPowell including a new #HanSolo theme by #johnwilliams pic.twitter.com/UfB20JJ2kk— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 10, 2018
Related Stories:
Solo Theater Lobby Display Let's You Sit In The Seat Of The Falcon
Jon Favreau's Solo Character Name Revealed!
Did Disney Jack The Design For The Solo Posters From Sony Music Albums?