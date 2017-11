Check Out Our Merch Shop!

Rebels Roundtable is back!This week, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Abe and Lindsay to talk about the latest Rebels episodes.In part 1, they discuss Kindred. The topics range all the way from Warwick Davis to the Loth Wolves.In part 2, they discuss Crawler Comandeers. Protocol 13 takes up most the time, but they also discuss what the team could have done differently to make this episode better.