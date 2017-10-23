Star Wars Rebels Gets A New Air Time

The fourth and final season of Star Wars Rebels
kicked off last Monday with an epic two-parter (you can read TFN's review here
).
Before the season started, Lucasfilm and Disney XD revealed the release schedule for the show--and that included five different airings on Disney XD on Mondays. The times spanned from 12:30 AM all the way to 9 PM later that night.
That appears to have changed after just one episode, according to a tweet from the official Star Wars account:
Lucasfilm has confirmed the change to TFN, and it will begin on Monday, October 23rd. LFL also confirmed that the digital releases through the Disney apps and services like iTunes will remain the same.
So, starting Monday, Rebels will be switching to a singular time of 9 PM ET/PT. "In The Name of the Rebellion" Parts 1 & 2 will premiere on the 23rd.