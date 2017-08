R2-D2 Created From Parts Sells For $2.76 Million At Auction

Posted by Dustin on at 08:11 PM CST

The auction house Profiles in History said the 43-inch tall astromech unit that was compiled from parts used throughout filming of the original trilogy sold for $2.76 million at an auction Wednesday.



I really feel bad for the poor soul who thinks he just bought R2-D2 from Star Wars. This is nothing but a fan made Astromech with VERY questionable parts used during the era of original trilogy filming. This is NOT a SCREEN USED prop.