Prop Store Auction September 26th

Posted by Philip on at 06:27 AM CST

**RARE & ICONIC FILM AND TV MEMORABILIA

WORTH IN EXCESS OF £2 MILLION TO BE AUCTIONED IN THE UK**



600 UNIQUE & ORIGINAL ITEMS TO BE

MADE AVAILABLE TO BIDDERS, INCLUDING:

- TOM CRUISE’S ‘MAVERICK’ FLIGHT SUIT FROM TOP GUN (1986)

- JACK NICHOLSON’S ‘THE JOKER’ COSTUME FROM BATMAN (1989)

- JACK NICHOLSON’S JACKET FROM THE SHINING (1980)

- C-3PO SPECIAL EFFECTS HEAD FROM STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980)

- WILL FERRELL’S ‘BUDDY’ COSTUME FROM ELF (2003)

- MICHAEL J. FOX’S MARTY MCFLY’S LIGHT-UP SHOES FROM BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989)



Film & TV memorabilia worth in excess of £2 million will be auctioned by Prop Store on Tuesday 26th September 2017



The ILM Y-wing Model Miniature from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983) is expected to be one of the highest selling lots with an estimated sale price of between £100,000 - £200,000 ($129,360 - $258,720)



Other items for auction include Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines (2003) Costume – expected to sell between £10-15k – and the Alien Creature Costume from Aliens (1986) – expected to sell between £20-30k



A free to enter preview exhibition will be open to the public ahead of the Prop Store auction at London’s BFI IMAX, proudly presented by ODEON, from 7th - 26th September



Last year’s auction saw the original The Dark Knight Rises Batpod sell for an astonishing £312,000 ($406,184)



Prop Store – one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies has today announced it is to hold the UK’s largest annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia for the fourth consecutive year, this September with the items on offer expected to fetch in excess of £2 million. The auction is to be held at London’s BFI IMAX proudly presented by ODEON, Europe’s largest cinema chain.

600 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Prop Store’s unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Tuesday 26th September in Waterloo, London.



The auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day. A free preview exhibition will be open to the public in the run up to the auction, opening on Thursday 7th September - Tuesday 26th September at the BFI IMAX and showcasing over 300 lots from the upcoming auction.



Top items to be sold at the Prop Store auction (with estimated sale prices) include:



Alien Creature Costume from ALIENS (1986) £20k-£30k

Marty McFly’s Light-up 2015 Nike Shoes (Michael J. Fox) from BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) £25k-£35k

The Joker’s Costume (Jack Nicholson) from BATMAN (1989) £20k-£30k

Buddy’s Costume (Will Ferrell) from ELF (2003) £8k-£10k

Dr. Peter Venkman’s Jumpsuit (Bill Murray) from GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) £6k-£8k

Peter “Star-Lord” Quill’s Hero Helmet (Chris Pratt) from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2014) £30k-£50k

Indiana Jones’ Bullwhip (Harrison Ford) from INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) £50k-£70k

James Bond’s Royal Navy Cap (Roger Moore) from THE SPY WHO LOVED ME (1977) £5k-£7k

Jules Winnfield’s “Bad Mother F**ker” Wallet (Samuel L. Jackson) from PULP FICTION (1993) £20k-£30k

Jack Torrance’s Jacket (Jack Nicholson) from THE SHINING (1980) £30k-£50k

C-3PO Special Effects Head from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) £60k-£80k

Thor’s Mjölnir Hammer (Chris Hemsworth) from THOR (2011) £20k-£30k

Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell’s Flight Suit (Tom Cruise) from TOP GUN (1986) £20k-£30k

Superman’s Flying Tunic (Christopher Reeve) from SUPERMAN IV: THE QUEST FOR PEACE (1987) £8k-£10k

The Terminator’s Costume (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from TERMINATOR 3: RISE OF THE MACHINES (2003) £10k-£15k



The Prop Store auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets. Some of the least expensive lots in the auction include Casino Royale Playing Cards from CASINO ROYALE (2006) estimated at £200 - £300, and a selection of Daniel Radcliffe Autographed Crew Items from the HARRY POTTER series (2001 – 2011), estimated to sell for an affordable £400.



Registration is now open at www.propstore.com/liveauction. Online proxy bids can be submitted from Friday 1st September.

The Prop Store preview exhibition will coincide with a number of special screenings at the BFI IMAX, including classics such as Aliens, Scarface and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? More titles will be announced by ODEON soon and all will take inspiration from the iconic film props that will be going on sale. For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.odeon.co.uk/bfiimax.



Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO, commented on the upcoming auction: “After achieving astonishing sales last year, we're super-

excited to announce our fourth live auction in London and pleased to be partnering with ODEON again. September 2017 brings an opportunity for us to bring a global audience of film fans and collectors to London’s BFI IMAX, to visit the free exhibition and place bids in our auction to secure original pieces of film and TV history.”



Sylvia Woon, Interim Commercial Director at ODEON UK & Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Prop Store to London’s BFI IMAX for another fantastic auction. The incredible items they curate for film fans get bigger and better every time, and this year is no exception with a range of modern film props from the likes of Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as classic titles like Aliens and the Indiana Jones films. We can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors to see them in person, and enjoy some fantastic entertainment on Britain’s largest screen at the same time.”



Prop Store’s September exhibition and live auction offers the public a rare chance to get up close and personal with these silver screen treasures. The Prop Store auction will be streamed live so movie fans can track the bidding on the blockbuster props as they are snapped up on auction day. Bids can be placed online at www.propstore.com/liveauction or over the phone or in person.

Auction items will be on display at a free exhibition open to the public at the BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London, England SE1 8XR from 10:00am to 9:30pm, 7th - 26th September 2016. Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, in partnership with the BFI IMAX proudly presented by ODEON, will take place at the BFI IMAX Waterloo (1 Charlie Chaplin Walk, London SE1 8XR) on Tuesday 26th September from 12:00pm.