A new Hot Wheels Toy has appeared online, and it could be our first look at Kylo Ren's new ship from The Last Jedi
. The image appeared on an online store, but has since been taken down.
Here is the image of the new toy:
According to Making Star Wars
, this is indeed Kylo Ren's New starfighter. It's interesting to see that he will have this new ship, and it looks like we could be seeing Kylo in a space battle if this is used in the film.Here
is the original page the image appeared on, and as you can see it has been removed. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
premieres December 15, 2017.