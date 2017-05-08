Upcoming Birthdays
Possible Look At Kylo Ren's New Ship From The Last Jedi
Posted by Ryan on May 8, 2017 at 08:40 PM CST
A new Hot Wheels Toy has appeared online, and it could be our first look at Kylo Ren's new ship from The Last Jedi. The image appeared on an online store, but has since been taken down.

Here is the image of the new toy:



According to Making Star Wars, this is indeed Kylo Ren's New starfighter. It's interesting to see that he will have this new ship, and it looks like we could be seeing Kylo in a space battle if this is used in the film.

Here is the original page the image appeared on, and as you can see it has been removed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15, 2017.

