Podcast 66: Episode 112 - The Final Show

Posted by Ryan on at 10:32 PM CST

Three years ago, we launched Podcast 66. We had no idea what we were doing. We didn't know each other, we had never done podcasts before, and little did we know, the Star Wars podcast market would explode months after we started.



​Since then, we have become the best of friends. We have laughed, cried, celebrated, and mourned together. Although we aren't the best show ever produced, we did figure out how to do some of this stuff.



​112 episodes later, it is time to say goodbye. This wasn't an easy decision, but we know it is the right one. We love each and everyone of the people who have listened to us -- even if it has been just once. Loved us or hated us, we put our hearts and passion for Star Wars out there every week.



​Join us one last time as we say goodbye to the show we started all those years ago.



​May the force be with all of you, and we love you all...



​-Ryan and Daniel, Hosts of Podcast 66



