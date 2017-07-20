Upcoming Birthdays
Podcast 66: Episode 111
Posted by Ryan on July 20, 2017 at 06:19 PM CST
This week on Podcast 66, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Charlotte from Skytalkers to discuss Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The trio also discuss the behind-the-scenes reel that was released at D23 for The Last Jedi. They speculate, and dive deep into what was revealed.

You can follow Charlotte on Twitter @crerrity. Please check out Skytalkers via their website here, you can find them on iTunes here, and Twitter here.

You can find Podcast 66 on iTunes here, and Stitcher here. Also, follow the show on twitter @podcast66, and like them on Facebook.

​You can email the show at contact@podcast66.com, or leave a voicemail at 701-484-1P66 (701-484-1766).

Click HERE to stream/download the episode.

