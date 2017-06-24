Upcoming Birthdays
Podcast 66: Episode 108
Posted by Ryan on June 24, 2017 at 08:47 PM CST
This week on Podcast 66, Ryan and Daniel are joined by the content manager for TheForce.Net and Rebelscum.com, Dustin Roberts.

The guys break down all of the latest coming out of the Han Solo movie and try and make sense of what happened with the directors.

Then they discuss fandom back in the prequel era, and Dustin recalls his time covering Star Wars back then and much more!'

You can find Podcast 66 on iTunes here, and Stitcher here. Also, follow the show on twitter @podcast66, and like them on Facebook.

​You can email the show at contact@podcast66.com, or leave a voicemail at 701-484-1P66 (701-484-1766).


