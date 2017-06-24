This week on Podcast 66, Ryan and Daniel are joined by the content manager for TheForce.Net and Rebelscum.com, Dustin Roberts.
The guys break down all of the latest coming out of the Han Solo movie and try and make sense of what happened with the directors.
Then they discuss fandom back in the prequel era, and Dustin recalls his time covering Star Wars back then and much more!'
